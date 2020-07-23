Daily News

BREAKING: Arotile’s body arrives Military Cemetary

By Okodili Ndidi, Abuja

Remains of deceased first female combat helicopter pilot, Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile, have arrived the Military Cemetary for interment.

The ambulance conveying the body arrived the Cemetery at exactly 8.38 am.

There is tight security along the stretch of Airport road where the Cemetery is located with heavy deployment of armed Military men, including the Guards Brigade.

Arotile was killed by a reversing vehicle driven by her old schoolmate, Nehemiah Adejoh at the NAF Base Kaduna.

The atmosphere in the Cemetery is gloomy with Military Personnnel wearing long faces.

