BREAKING: Buhari, Jonathan in closed-door meeting

By Bolaji Ogundele, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has received his predecessor, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, at the State House in Abuja.

Arriving at the President’s office at about 11am, the former President went into a closed-door with Buhari.

Although the agenda for the confidential meeting would not be disclosed immediately, The Nation gathered that it might not be unconnected with the recent assignment Jonathan was charged with by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS)

The Nation had reported ECOWAS recently appointed Dr. Jonathan to head the political reconciliation in Mali where there is leadership tussle.

The Jonathan – led committee had recommended Government of National Unity in the West African nation but the opposition group had turned down the recommendation.

