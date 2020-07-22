BREAKING: Buhari presides over 9th virtual FEC meeting

By Bolaji Ogundele, Abuja

President Muhmmadu Buhari is presiding over the 9th virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the State House.

The meeting, which took off about 10am, has Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN); Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha; Head of Service of the Federation (HOSF) Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (Rtd.) physically present.

Most of the Ministers are attending virtually but seven are physically present.

They include: Attorney-General and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami; Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed; Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed and Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola.

Others are Ministers of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fasola; Youth and Sports Development Sunday Dare and Minister of State for Education, Chief Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba.

After recitation of the National Anthem, Mustapha called for a minute silence in honour of Mallam Isa Funtua, who passed away on Monday.

Like this: Like Loading...