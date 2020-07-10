Breaking NewsPolitics

BREAKING: Buhari Signs, Releases N10.8 Trillion Revised Budget

The N10.8 trillion revised 2020 budget has been signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari

This was done at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Friday morning.

The President explained that the budget had to be revised because of the effect of coronavirus on the nation’s economy.

He said ministries, department and agencies will be given 15 per cent of their capital allocation by the end of the month.

The signing took place inside the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari witnessed the signing.

From the National Assembly, the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and other principal officers also witnessed the signing.

