Adeyinka Akintunde

Nigeria on Tuesday night recorded 624 new cases of COVID-19.

According to a tweet from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), there are now 868 deaths so far resulting from the raging virus.

41, 804 patients sum up the total number of confirmed cases, with 18,764 patients discharged.

The tweet revealed the state-by-state infections recorded in Nigeria as follows:

Lagos-212 Oyo-69 Niger-49 Kano-37 Osun-37 FCT-35 Plateau-34 Gombe-33 Edo-28 Enugu-28 Ebonyi-17 Delta-10 Katsina-9 Ogun-8 Rivers-7 Ondo-5 Kaduna-4 Nasarawa-2

The post BREAKING: COVID-19 deaths hit 868 in Nigeria appeared first on Breaking News.

