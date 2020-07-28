Daily News

BREAKING: COVID-19 deaths hit 868 in Nigeria

By
0
Post Views: Visits 48

Adeyinka Akintunde

 

 

Nigeria on Tuesday night recorded 624 new cases of COVID-19.

According to a tweet from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), there are now 868 deaths so far resulting from the raging virus.

41, 804 patients sum up the total number of confirmed cases, with 18,764  patients discharged.

The tweet revealed the state-by-state infections recorded in Nigeria as follows:

 

Lagos-212 Oyo-69 Niger-49 Kano-37 Osun-37 FCT-35 Plateau-34 Gombe-33 Edo-28 Enugu-28 Ebonyi-17 Delta-10 Katsina-9 Ogun-8 Rivers-7 Ondo-5 Kaduna-4 Nasarawa-2

 

Senate summons Fashola, Ahmed, others over legacy projects

Previous article

COVID-19: FG bows to pressure, reopens school August 4, WASSCE starts August 17 (VIDEO)

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News