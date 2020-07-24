BREAKING: Dogara returns to APC after meeting Buhari

By Bolaji Ogundele, Abuja

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara has returned to the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Dogara, who defected to the People’s Democratic Party(PDP) shortly before the 2019 general elections, was led to meet President Muhmmadu Buhari at the State House on Friday by chairman of the party’s Caretaker/National Planning Committee Governor Mai Mala Buni.

The former Speaker did not speak with State House correspondents after the meeting but Buni confirmed he had rejoined the APC.

