BREAKING: Ekiti Governor, Fayemi tests positive for COVID-19

Kayode Fayemi
Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State

By David Royal

The governor of Ekiti state, Kayode Fayemi has tested positive for COVID-19.

He announced this on his official twitter handle @kfayemi on Wednesday.

The Chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) tweeted: “I took my third Covid-19 test yesterday and it came back positive.

“I’m generally ok and I’m already self- isolating at home and receiving the best of care from my medical team.

“I’m delegating critical tasks to my Deputy but will continue routine duty from home. JKF”

