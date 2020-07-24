BREAKING: English Premier League 2020-2021 to Begin on Sept 12

The 2020-2021 English Premiership League will start on September 12.

The season is slated to end on May 23, 2021, English premier League stated.

The current season will finish on July 26, meaning teams who are not competing in European competitions will have nearly two months to prepare before the new season begins.

A statement from the Premier League read: “Premier League Shareholders today agreed to start the 2020-21 Premier League season on Sept. 12. The final match round of the campaign will take place on May 23. The Premier League will continue to consult The FA and EFL regarding the scheduling of all domestic competitions.”

The coronavirus pandemic has meant the 2019-20 Premier League season has ended much later than usual. Play halted in March and didn’t resume until June 17, with no fans allowed into stadiums to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

It is unlikely fans will be allowed to return to stadiums when the 2020-21 season starts. However, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has targeted October for when clubs will be allowed have fans back in stadiums.

Liverpool was presented the Premier League trophy following their 5-3 win against Chelsea at Anfield on Wednesday, July 22.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said having the opportunity to lift the Premier League trophy at Anfield meant the world to him despite having to do so in an empty stadium with fans shut out due to coronavirus.

The Jurgen Klopp’s side dominated the Premier League this year and won the league with seven games to spare in late June. It took them 28 wins and 86 points to win the title.

They were first confirmed champions of Premier League 2019/2020 season after Chelsea defeated Manchester City 2-1 at Stamford Bridge last month to deny them the chance of defending the title and paving the way for The Reds to get their hands on the title after a 30-year wait.

The Reds sealed a first top-flight title for 30 years last month, but had to wait until after a thrilling 5-3 win over Chelsea in their final home game of the season to lift the Premier League trophy for the first time.

“You make the best of what you can,” Klopp told Sky Sports. “Today our families are allowed to be there which is incredible. It means the world to me.

“Everything would be better with fans but for months we knew that would be impossible. A few months ago I thought it was impossible that we play football.

“I couldn’t be happier to be honest, it would be perfect if the stadium would be full but we cannot change it. What we tried to do is make it clear to the people that we really do it for them. It’s an absolutely great moment.”

Despite pleas for fans to stay away on the night Liverpool finally got their hands on the trophy, supporters crowded around the stadium even prior to kick-off, while the second half was accompanied by the constant crackling of fireworks lit by fans outside the ground.

Liverpool F.C. had previously won England’s top football league 18 times. The club’s last league title win was the 1989-90 season.

