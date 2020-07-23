BREAKING: Eyitayo Jegede Clinches Ondo PDP Ticket, Defeats Deputy Governor

After a long day at the Ono State PDP primary election, a winner, in the Person of Eyitayo Jegede has finally emerged to represent the party in the forthcoming gubernatorial elections.

Eyitayo Jegede clinched the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s ticket for the Ondo State governorship election which is expected to place on October 10.

Jegede was declared the winner after the delegates cast their votes at the PDP primary which took place at the International Culture and Events Center, the dome in Akure.

Jegede gathered 888 votes, defeating his closest rival, the Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi, who polled 657 votes and other six other aspirants.

Other aspirants who contested in the primary election include Eddy Olafeso who polled 175 votes, Banji Okunomo who polled 90 votes, Olabode Ayorinde who polled 95 votes, Boluwaji Kunlere who polled 33 votes, Olusola Ebiseeni who polled 29 votes and Godday Erewa who polled 14 votes.

The total number of invalid votes stood at 64.

With Jegede gathering the highest number of votes in the indirect mode adopted by the party, the Chairman of the PDP Primary Election Committee and Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi declared him the winner of the exercise.

The Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri and other members were present at the venue of the exercise.

Eyitayo Jegede will now compete with the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and incumbent governor, Rotimi Akeredolu in the governorship election which is scheduled for October.

