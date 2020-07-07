BREAKING: FCT CP, Bala Ciroma Replaces Magu As New EFCC Boss

The FCT Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma has replaced Ibrahim Magu as the new Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Street Journal learnt.

Recall that Magu was grilled for over six hours by a presidential panel led by the former President of the appeal court, Justice Ayo Salami, before he was detained at the FCID and finally suspended today, July 7.

Magu was accused of corruption, insubordination and abuse of office by the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami

Bala Ciroma, prior to becoming FCT CP was described as a shrewd crack detective. He also served as Deputy Commissioner of Police in the Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (CIID) of the FCT Police Command.

Ciroma was also at a time the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Welfare) in the Finance and Administration Department at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

He is said to have demonstrated a penchant for diligence in the over 25 years he has been in the police. He was between 2012 and 2013, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Operations, FCT Command, and Assistant Commissioner of Police, IGP Monitoring Unit, Force Headquarters.

Ciroma also spent time between 2011 and 2012 as Assistant Commissioner of Police, CID, Kano State Command, and from 2004 to 2008; he was Head of Operations at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Meanwhile, Magu has been leading the EFCC in an acting capacity since 2016, where he oversaw numerous high-profile corruption cases with many undergoing trials and others being sentenced.

Magu has strongly denied any wrongdoing and his aides have argued that he handled the position diligently without having anything to do with corrupt practices.

