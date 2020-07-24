BREAKING: Federal High Court staff for COVID-19 test

By Eric Ikhilae, Abuja

The management of the Federal High Court (FHC) has scheduled Monday for “sample collection for COVID-19 testing.”

In a circular on Friday in Abuja, staff were informed the sample collection is planned to take place within the court premises.

A Senior Medical Officer 1, Dr. Adaora Keazor, who signed the circular for the court’s Chief Registrar, said the FHC was working with the Department of Public Health on the exercise.

The announcement comes almost a week after the court’s Chief Judge, Justice John Tsoho announced his decision to self-isolate and directed some key staff in his office to do same following a confirmed case of COVID -19 among his official aides.

The circular issued titled: “COVID-19 testing” reads: “I am directed to inform you that, in conjunction with the Department of Public Health, sample collection for COVID-19 testing will take place in the court premises as follows:

*Date: Monday 27th of July 2020

*Time: 9.3am

*Venue: Former Court 3, Right wing, 4th floor.

“Interested individuals should avail themselves of this opportunity.”

Like this: Like Loading...