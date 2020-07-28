BREAKING: FG declares Thursday, Friday public holidays for Sallah

By Samuel OAMEN

The Federal Government has declared Thursday July 30 and Friday July 31 as public holidays for 2020 Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

This was contained in a statement on Tuesday by Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Georgina Ehuriah.

According to the statement, Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, congratulated Muslim faithful and all Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora on the occasion.

“He called on the Muslims to continue to imbibe the spirit of love, peace, kindness and sacrifice, as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him) and to also use the period to pray for peace, unity, prosperity and the stability of the country especially as the world is witnessing global health challenges caused by Covid-19 pandemic,” the statement reads.

While reiterating President Muhammadu Buhari administration’s commitment to battling the scourge of COVID-19 pandemic, Aregbesola requested for cooperation of all Nigerians.

The Minister stressed the Federal Government will continue to foster peaceful coexistence, national cohesion and stability in its march towards actualising the nation’s full potentials.

He called on the masses to support the government “in its avowed determination to build a peaceful, harmonious and prosperous country, where the rights of every citizen, are protected and guaranteed, as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

