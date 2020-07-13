BREAKING: Fire Guts World Trade Center, Abuja

On Monday, July 13, a section of the World Trade Centre building located in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja was gutted by fire.

The fire started from the top of the skyscraper which dots the skyline of Central Business District, Abuja.

The spokesperson of the Federal Fire Service FFS, Ugo Huan said personnel of the service were immediately drafted to the scene and they succeeded in putting out the fire

Even though circumstances detailing the outbreak of the fire still remains unclear, eyewitnesses at the scene said it may have been as a result of an electrical fault from the power source being used for the construction of the building.

Since it began in 1939 in New York, United States, the World Trade Centre brand has since become global trade hubs in more than 90 countries including Nigeria.

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan had in September 2011 launched the project which was said to cost over $1 billion.

The building was estimated to be completed in 2013, however, it still stands uncompleted.

With a height of 110m (361ft), the 24-floor WTC Tower 1, which topped out in 2015 is said to be the tallest residential building in Nigeria, while WTC Tower 2 is the tallest building in Abuja, standing at 120m (394ft).

