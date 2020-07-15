BREAKING: Former NIMASA ED Sentenced To Seven Years Imprisonment

A Federal High Court in Lagos has sentenced a former Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) Executive Director (ED), Captain Ezekiel Bala Agaba, to seven years behind bars for laundering N1.5 billion.

Agaba, who was in charge of Maritime, Safety and Shipping, was said to have looted the money from the agency.

Recall that in October 2019, the EFCC retained the charges against Captain Ezekiel Bala Agaba, while withdrawing the charges against the chairman of Ndokwa Local Government Area, Delta State, Mr. Juan Amechee Governor and one other who has been facing trial alongside former managing director of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) Dr. Patrick Ziadeke Akpolobokemi.

Captain Agaba was alleged to have between December 23, 2013, and March 13, 2014, in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of the court converted through Seabulk Offshore Operator Limited the sum of N437,726,666.60. property of the NIMASA.

The sum was believed to be proceeds of his unlawful activity. This cumulated into a criminal breach of trust and committing an offence contrary to section 15 (2) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act, 2011 as amended and punishable under section 15 (3) of the same Act.

Captain Agaba was also alleged to have in January 2014 in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of the court converted through Ace Protehesis Limited the sum of N66, 800, 000 property of NIMASA which sum he reasonably ought to know form part of proceeds of his unlawful activity to wit: criminal breach of trust and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 15(2) of the money laundering Prohibition Act, 2011 as amended and punishable under section 15 (3) of the same Act.

He was also alleged to have between August 26, 2014, in Lagos unlawfully converted the sum of N21, 802, 000 and between February 4 and March 13, 2014, converted another sum of N402, 480, 000.00 an offence punishable under the same Act.

Captain Agaba was also alleged to have also on about the 6th day of November 2014 converted through Extreme Vertex Nigeria Limited Property of NIMASA the sum N 525, 000, 000.00. He was further alleged to have on February 12, 2015, converted though Aroward Consulting Limited another sum of N70,000.000.00 property of NIMASA an offence punishable under the Money Laundering Prohibition Act.

Count seven of the charge alleged that the defendant on or about the 28th May, 2015 in Lagos converted through Aroward Consulting Limited converted the sum of N176, 000,000.00 property of NIMASA, of which the offence is said to be contrary to section 15(2) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act, 2011 as Amended and punishable under section 15(3) of the same Act.

