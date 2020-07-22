Daily News

BREAKING: Governor Fayemi tests positive for COVID-19

By
0
Post Views: Visits 52

The Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, on Wednesday morning, announced he has tested positive for COVID-19.

He disclosed this via a post on his Twitter handle; @kfayemi.

He tweeted: “I took my third COVID-19 test yesterday [Tuesday] and it came back positive.

“I’m generally ok and I’m already self isolating at home and receiving the best of care from my medical team.

“I’m delegating critical tasks to my deputy but will continue routine duty from home.”

Lati Alagbada Challenges His Continuous Detention In Prison Despite Court Ruling Granting Bail

Previous article

BREAKING: Gov. Fayemi Tests Positive For COVID-19

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News