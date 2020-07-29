BREAKING: Gunmen Attack Bullion Van Carrying Cash From Enugu, Kill Policemen

Unknown gunmen on Wednesday, July, 29 attacked a bullion van conveying huge cash from Enugu to Ebonyi State.

The gunmen reportedly killed four policemen who were escorting the bullion van.

The gunmen initially made an attempt to intercept the bullion van at Ezzamgbo Junction, in Ohaukwu local government area by firing at the escort van carrying the policemen.

While four of the police officers were killed in the process, two sustained various degrees of injuries.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Philip Maku confirmed the incident, adding that the robbers trailed the van from Enugu State.

The robbers who caused partial damage to the bullion van, were not able to loot it because the driver managed to manoeuvre the vehicle out of the area.

“They damaged one of the tires of the Bullion van but the driver was able to escape with the van. They could not give chase to the van as the driver was driving towards the Military checkpoint ahead”

The Commissioner said the two injured policemen have been taken to hospital for treatment while the bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the mortuary.

The Commissioner of Police added that the Police has launched a manhunt to capture the armed robbers.

