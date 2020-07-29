BREAKING: Gunmen attack bullion van conveying cash from Enugu to Ebonyi

kill four Policeman in Ebonyi

By Peter Okutu

Unknown gunmen on Wednesday, attacked a bullion van conveying huge cash from Enugu to Ebonyi State.

The gunmen reportedly killed four policemen escorting the vehicle.

The gunmen, first of all, made attempt to intercept the bullion van at Ezzamgbo Junction, in Ohaukwu local government area by firing at the escort van carrying the policemen.

Four of the police officers were killed in the process, while two sustained varying degrees of injuries.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Philip Maku confirmed the incident.

According to him, the robbers trailed the van from Enugu State.

He said the robbers were not able to loot the van as the driver managed to manoeuvre the van out of the area.

“They damaged one of the tires of the Bullion van but the driver was able to escape with the van. They could not give chase to the van as the driver was driving towards the Military checkpoint ahead”

The CP said the two injured policemen have been taken to hospital for treatment while the deceased have been deposited at the mortuary.

The Commissioner of Police stated that the Police has launched a manhunt to capture the armed robbers.

