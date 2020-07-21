By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- THE Senate has again called on President Muhammadu Buhari to as a matter of urgency, sack all the Service Chiefs to enable the Upper Chamber to go into the remote and immediate cause of the incessant killings of Soldiers who are protecting the lives and property of the people.

The Senate has said that it has become imperative for the Service Chiefs to step down especially against the backdrop of recent action where over 200 Soldiers deserted.

The four service chiefs include Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, General Tukur Buratai; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar and Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Marshal Ibok- Ete Ibas.

The Senate mandate the joint committees of Army, Navy and Defence, Interior, Airforce to interface with the concerned heads of security agencies.

Resolution of the Senate was sequel to a motion by former Senate Leader, and Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Senator Ali Ndume, APC, Borno South who came under Order 42(1) of the Senate Standing Orders as Amended

In his presentation, Senator Ndume lamented the high level of casualties among the rank and file of the Military and other Security Agencies where over 21 Soldiers were ambushed in Gamboa in Borno State and also in Katsina.

Details later…

The post Breaking: Killings, Resignation of Soldiers: Sack Service Chiefs Now, Senate Tells Buhari appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...