BREAKING: Kogi West: Appeal Court dismisses Dino Melaye’s appeal

By Eric Ikhilae, Abuja

The Court of Appeal in Abuja on Tuesday dismissed the appeal filed by Dino Melaye, challenging the victory of Senator Smart Adeyemi as winner of Kogi West Senatorial District election.

A three-man panel of the court unanimously resolved all seven issues, identified for determination, against the appellant (Melaye).

The panel upheld the judgment delivered on June 10, 2020 by the National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal, (which sat in Abuja), which affirmed the declaration of Adeyemi as winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The appellate court, which struck out Adeyemi’s preliminary objection, awarded N50, 000 cost against Melaye and in favour of the respondents.

Details shortly…

