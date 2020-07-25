BREAKING: Kwara Governor loses dad

The first lawyer from the Northern part of the country and father of Kwara State Governor, Alh. Abdulganiyu Folorunsho Abdulrasaq is dead.

Popularly known as AGF, he died in the early hours of Saturday in Lagos.

He passed away less than four months to his 93rd birthday.

Apart from being Nigeria’s Ambassador to Cote d’Ivoire, he was the first Commissioner of Finance for Kwara State after the state was created in 1967.

He was President of the Nigerian Stock Exchange from 2000 – 2003 and Vice-President of the Nigerian Stock Exchange from 1983 – 2000.

He is survived by his wife Raliat; Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq; Dr. Alimi Abdulrasaq, a former Executive Director of NNPC; Isiaka Abdulrasaq; Sen. Khairat Gwadabe and a former First Lady of Kwara State, Hajiya Aishat Lawal.

Arrangements are being made to fly his corpse to Ilorin for burial later today.

A statement by Dr. Alimi Abdulrazaq reads: “With total submission to the will of the Almighty Allah, the AbdulRazaqs of Ilorin Emirate of Kwara State hereby announce the passing of their patriarch and statesman Alhaji AbdulGaniyu Folorunsho Abdul-Razaq SAN (OFR) at the age of 93 in Abuja. He was born in 1927.

” The Mutawali of Ilorin and Tafida of Zazzau(Zaria), who was Chairman of the Nigerian Body of Benchers, died peacefully at about 2am on Saturday July 25th, 2020(the 4th day of Dhul-Hijjah 1441 AH.)

“The first lawyer from the Northern Region is survived by his 90-year-old wife Alhaja Raliat AbdulRazaq, illustrious children (including incumbent Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq), and grandchildren.

” Arrangement for his interment will be announced by the family shortly.”