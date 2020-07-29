BREAKING: Lagos still on top as COVID-19 cases rise to 42,208

By Gabriel Ogunjobi

Nigeria has now recorded a total of 42,208 COVID-19 cases with Lagos still topping the list for the day.

In the latest information disclosed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Twitter, the new cases of the virus in the country are now 404.

The new cases of COVID- 19 across the country spread thus:

Lagos-106

FCT-54

Rivers-48

Plateau-40

Edo-29

Enugu-21

Oyo-20

Kano-18

Ondo-15

Ogun-10

Ebonyi-9

Ekiti-8

Kaduna-6

Cross River-5

Kwara-4

Anambra-3

Delta-3

Imo-2

Nasarawa-2

Borno-1

With 42,208 confirmed cases as at Wednesday, 19,004 patients have been discharged while 873 people have died.

