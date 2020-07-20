Daily News

BREAKING: More aspirants step down for Akeredolu

By Osagie Otabor, Akure

Few hours to commencement of the primary of the All Progressives Congress(APC) in Ondo State, more aspirants have announced withdrawal from the race for Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

On Sunday night, Engr. Ifeoluwa Oyedele, became the first aspirant to step down for the Governor.

Others who announced their withdrawal from the race for Akeredolu include Dr. Olusegun Abraham, Jimi Odimayo and Dr. Nath Adojutelegan.

They said they withdrew from the race to move the party forward.

Details shortly…

