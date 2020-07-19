BREAKING: NAF reveals driver that knocked Arotile, female combat pilot

Okodili Ndidi, Abuja

The Nigeria Air Force (NAF) has revealed the identity of the driver that killed Nigeria’s first female combat helicopter pilot, Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile in an accident last week.

It said the driver, Nehemiah Adejoh, does not have a valid driving licence.

Arotile was knocked down by a vehicle driven by her old schoolmate who was excited to see her at the NAF Base in Kaduna.

Briefing journalists on the outcome of the preliminary investigation, Director Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, said the disclosure of the findings became necessary to address wrong insinuations and false conspiracies peddled on the social media.

He said the investigations have revealed that there was was no foul play in the pilot’s death as was wrongly insinuated.

