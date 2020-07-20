BREAKING: NDDC probe: Committee chair, Tunji-Ojo steps aside

By Tony Akowe, Abuja

Chairman of the House Committee on Niger Delta, Bunmi Tunji-Ojo on Monday stepped aside from presiding over the affairs of the investigative Committee.

Tunji-Ojo said he was stepping aside from presiding over Monday’s hearing to allow fair hearing and to protect his integrity and prove to Nigerians that he was not on any revenge mission.

On the first day of the hearing, the Acting Managing Director of the NDDC walked out on the Committee saying he was not confident of getting justice if Tunji-Ojo presides over the hearing.

Addressing his colleagues and guests on Monday, the Ondo lawmaker said he read in the national dailies statements credited to the Acting Managing Director of NDDC that he was on a revenge mission.

Details shortly…

