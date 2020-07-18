BREAKING NEWS: Buhari Suspends Acting EFCC Chairman, Magu

Following allegations bordering on illegal transfer of funds and embezzlement, the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has been suspended by the Presidency. The Street Journal had earlier reported that Magu was arrested on Monday by a combined team of Department of State Services personnel and policemen at the Wuse II office of the EFCC to face an interagency committee investigating corruption allegations against him. He was detained at the FCID in Area 10, Abuja, on Monday night on the orders of the committee that also questioned him on Tuesday morning.

