BREAKING: Niger Deputy Speaker resigns

By Justina Asishana,  Minna

Niger Deputy Speaker Bako Kasim Alfa has resigned.

He announced his resignation during the ongoing plenary session.

His resignation was contained in a letter submitted to the Speaker and read on the floor.

But he was silent on why he resigned.

The nomination for his replacement was moved by member representing Paikoro constituency, Suleiman Gambo Aninigi and seconded by member representing Kontagora Constituency, Sale Ibrahim Alhaji.

The new Deputy Speaker is Jibrin Ndagi Baba, representing Lavun constituency.

Details shortly…

