BREAKING: Nigeria records 600 new cases of COVID-19, total now 35,454

By Alao Abiodun 

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 600 new cases of COVID-19 in the country.

The 600 new cases brought the nation’s confirmed COVID-19 infection cases to 35,454.

The NCDC made this known via its verified Twitter handle on Friday.

“600 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-129 FCT-118 Oyo-87 Kano-55 Benue-42 Enugu-35 Kwara-28 Imo-16 Ogun-13 Kaduna-12 Ondo-12 Delta-11 Edo-11 Plateau-8 Nasarawa-6 Ekiti-6 Niger-6 Borno-4 Abia-4 Gombe-3.”

