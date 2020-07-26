Daily News

BREAKING: Nigeria’s COVID-19 case rise over 40,000 with 555 new cases

By
Adeyinka Akintunde

 

 

More than 40,000 Nigerians are now down with the Coronavirus, according to latest statistics from the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC)

In a tweet on Sunday night, the body stated that the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria is now 40,532  with 17,374 patients discharged and  858 deaths recorded.

Lagos State had the highest number of cases on Sunday, with 156, Kano State followed with 65 cases and Ogun State was next with 57 cases

Other states recorded thus: Plateau-54 Oyo-53 Benue-43 FCT-30 Ondo-18 Kaduna-16 Akwa Ibom-13 Gombe-13 Rivers-12 Ekiti-9 Osun-8 Cross River-3 Borno-2 Edo-2 Bayelsa-1

 

