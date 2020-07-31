By Alao Abiodun

Nigeria’s confirmed cases of coronavirus reached 43,151 on Friday night following 462 fresh infections, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said in an update.

FCT recorded 93 of the 462 cases, followed by Lagos with 78, Plateau with 64 and Kaduna 54.

The rest are: “Oyo-47, Ondo-32, Adamawa-23, Bauchi-19, Rivers-9, Ogun-9, Delta-9, Edo-7, Kano-6, Enugu-6, Nasarawa-5, Osun-1,”

The total confirmed cases so far in Nigeria now stands at 43,151 of which 19,565 have been discharged.

However, the infection has claimed 879 lives.

The post BREAKING: Nigeria's COVID-19 cases near 45,000 as NCDC confirms 462 new cases appeared first on Breaking News.

