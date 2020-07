By Sunny Nwankwo

Nine suspected criminals in custody of the Central Police Station (CPS) in Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia State capital on Sunday have reportedly escaped.

But information on how the suspects successfully broke away is still sketchy.

