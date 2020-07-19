BREAKING: Oyedele steps down for Akeredolu as primary model changes

By Bisi Oladele and Osagie Otabor, Akure

One of the aspirants in Monday’s primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo, Mr Ife Oyedele, has stepped down for Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

Oyedele announced his withdrawal from the race on Sunday evening in a joint press conference with Akeredolu at the Alagbaka Government House.

The former governorship aspirant said he decided to withdraw for Akeredolu because of the needs to keep the APC united and work for progress of Ondo State.

Oyedele revealed his decision was also influenced by meetings with party elders, who constantly stressed the needs to have a fair, just and violence-free primary.

He said: “They want us to continue to work together for the progress of the party in Ondo State.

“Even before the last few days, a number of our leaders have been talking to, especially the leading aspirants.

“One of the most important things to them is to ensure a fair and just primary. They are also very mindful of the security situation in the state. They don’t want an ordinary primary to lead to bloodshed.

“They don’t want a mere primary to result in bloodshed. They impressed it upon us that as founding leaders, we must strike an accord to ensure that this primary go smoothly.

“Therefore, both of us will work together in that election. The interest of the citizens of Ondo State is more important than any other thing.

“And we are determined to work together for the benefit of Ondo State citizens. We will reunite our people so we can have rapid development. We call on other participants to join us.”

Akeredolu described Oyedele as a brother in every sense of the word, saying he has been a prized ambassador of the state.

He confirmed that they have agreed to work together.

With Oyedele’s withdrawal, the number of aspirants has reduced to 11.

Sources told The Nation that more aspirants may follow Oyedele’s footsteps before voting commences on Monday.

Also, the mode of the primary has changed as delegates will gather in Akure, the state capital to cast their votes.

Initially, the primary was scheduled to hold in the 18 local government headquarters but it was gathered the exercise would now hold in three centres in Akure.

The Nation learnt all the delegates would converge on three centres in Akure for their accreditation and the election would hold at the International Event Centre.

Ondo APC Publicity Secretary, Mr Alex Kalejaiye, confirmed the change.

He said: “Initially, it was scheduled to hold local government by local government but now everything will now be done on Akure tomorrow.”

