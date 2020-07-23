BREAKING: Police Officers In Viral Video Where Young Lady In Company Of Notorious Criminal Was Molested And Harassed Have Been Arrested

The police officers who recorded a video of themselves molesting and harassing a young lady in the company a wanted criminal have been identified and arrested.

The Street Journal reported on Wednesday that the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu had ordered a full investigation into the viral video where police officers captured themselves molesting and harassing a young lady they found in the company of a notorious criminal in Ibadan.

The video went viral on social media with many calling on relevant authorities to identify the Police officer and get justice for the lady. In the video, the criminal who had been on the wanted list of the authorities for kidnapping and robbery was neither beaten nor manhandled.

From the video which was mainly in Yoruba language, the officer could be heard forcing the young lady to face the camera while he continued to harass her. He continued to threaten her in an unspeakable manner.

When he asked the lady what the criminal told her when she met him, she tearfully explained that she just completed her NYSC Scheme and only went to collect her certificate when she met him that same morning. She said he told her that he just came into Ibadan from Lagos for a project.

The Nigeria Police in a statement by DCP Frank Mba, the Force Public Relations Officer, revealed that all persons in the act have been identified and while two have been arrested, others are at large.

The two (2) suspects that have been arrested are ASP Tijani Olatunji and Inspector Gboyega Oyeniyi.

The police spokesperson noted that efforts are in place to apprehend the remaining suspects.

The statement read:

RE: VIRAL VIDEO – ALL PERSONS INVOLVED IDENTIFIED, 2 ARRESTED. Following investigations into the dehumanizing treatment of a female citizen as shown in a viral video on Wednesday, 22nd July, 2020, the Nigeria Police Force have identified three (3) police officers and one (1) civilian accomplice who participated in the unprofessional act. Two (2) suspects, ASP Tijani Olatunji and Inspr Gboyega Oyeniyi have been arrested for their role in the discreditable conduct and incivility to a member of the public. They are currently being detained at the Lagos State CID detention facility, Panti, Yaba. Preliminary investigations show that the policemen who are attached Area ‘A’ Command, Lion Building, Lagos, were on legitimate investigation activities to Ibadan, Oyo State where the incident took place. Effort is being intensified to arrest the two other accomplices. Meanwhile, appropriate disciplinary procedure will be initiated as soon as investigations are concluded. DCP FRANK MBA FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER FORCE HEADQUARTERS ABUJA 23rd July, 2020

