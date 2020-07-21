BREAKING: President Buhari meets Goodluck Jonathan behind closed-doors

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, is currently meeting behind closed-doors with a former President of the country, Goodluck Jonathan.

The meeting is holding at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Daily Trust gathered that Jonathan arrived at Aso Rock about 11 am and proceeded straight to President Buhari’s office.

It would be recalled that the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) had recently appointed the former President to head the political reconciliation in Mali because of leadership tussle.

The Jonathan – led committee had recommended government of national unity in the country but the opposition group had rejected the recommendation.

The former President was expected to brief Buhari on the efforts of his committee in the Mali crisis.

Details later

