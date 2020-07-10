BREAKING: Prominent Lagos Politician, Tunde Buraimoh is Dead

Reports reaching The Street Journal say prominent Lagos Politician, Hon. Tunde Buraimoh has died.

Until his death, he was a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly representing Kosofe Constituency II.

Confirming his death, Hon. Sanni Ganeey Okanlawon from Kosofe Constituency 1, wrote on Facebook:

“ONE DEATH TOO MANY, TUNDE BURAIMOH, Sun re o”.

He was the Chairman, Lagos House of Assembly Committee on Information, Strategy and Security.

Buraimoh was also a former chairman of Kosofe local government and the Bamofin of Ketuland.

As a former chairman of Kosofe Local Government, Honourable Braimoh made quite an impact, not just in the lives of Kosofe people, but also outside of Kosofe community.

His outstanding achievements while in office as Chairman of Kosofe endeared him to the people and they rewarded him with a seat at the Lagos State House of Assembly, as the Lawmaker representing Kosofe Constituency II. Buraimoh definitely did not disappoint them.

In an interview with City People Magazine, Hon. Buraimoh who was always close to many Nigerian showbiz personalities described his admiration for the industry.

He said:

“Well, my love for them is unquantifiable. Believe me, it’s so immense because I appreciate them. It’s not just because they’re entertaining and educating people, and, of course, these are good reasons, but because they have contributed immensely to the development and emancipation of our youths.

“They have done a lot to provide employment, engagement and vocation for people and you can see many of them are doing well and living a good life. The truth is that we have got to develop the informal sector if we all continue to depend on the formal sector and the white-collar jobs, we’re not going to get anywhere in Nigeria. People have made bank-breaking deals making movies in America. There’s no way you can make good money in the developed world without being ingenious, without doing something that somebody has not done before.

“Even here in Nigeria, you can see that some of our artistes have become millionaires overnight. If you are a good thinker, a creative person and you can develop your concept well, you will make it in Nigeria and indeed, anywhere else.”

The funeral rites of Hon. Buraimoh will be announced by his family in due course.

