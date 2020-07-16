Daily News

Breaking: Real Madrid wins 34th La Liga title

Real Madrid
Real Madrid’s players celebrate winning the Liga title after the Spanish League football match between Real Madrid CF and Villarreal CF at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium in Valdebebas, on the outskirts of Madrid, on July 16, 2020. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP)

Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after they beat Villarreal 2-1 to clinch the title with one game to spare.

Karim Benzema scored twice including a second-half penalty at the empty Alfredo di Stefano Stadium to send Madrid seven points clear and end Barcelona’s two-year hold on the trophy.

Barca had to prevail against Osasuna at home and hope Madrid slipped up but their challenge ended with a 2-1 defeat at Camp Nou, despite a brilliant Lionel Messi free-kick.

