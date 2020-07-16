Tordeu Salem

The House of Representatives Committee on Works, on Thursday, declared that with the amount of sleaze involved in the handling of the Second Niger Bridge, the Lagos-Ibadan and the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano road projects, it will be impossible for them to be completed and commissioned by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

The Chairman of the Committee, Rep. Abubakar Kabir (APC-Kano), made the disclosure Thursday at the National Assembly Complex.

details later…

Vanguard

The post BREAKING: Second Niger Bridge, Lagos-Ibadan, Abuja-Kaduna Roads can’t be completed under Buhari ― Reps appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...