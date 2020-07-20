Daily News

BREAKING: Security beef up over NDDC probe

By
0
Post Views: Visits 43

By Tony Akowe, Abuja

There is intense security beef up at the venue of the ongoing investigative hearing into alleged financial malfeasance at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

An unusual presence of policemen and National Assembly security operatives were noticed at room 231, new building in the House of Representatives.

Guests already seated were asked to vacate the hall for proper security search.

Read Also: NDDC: Group demands prosecution of accused officials

The Minister for Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio and Acting Managing Director of NDDC and a host of other stakeholders are expected to appear before the Committee.

It was however not immediately clear why the policemen were drafted to the venue.

But The Nation noticed guests were being subjected to serious screening while those who supposedly have no business inside the hall were sent out.

Details shortly…

NDDC Scandal: Reps set to grill Akpabio, senior officials (LIVE UPDATES)

Previous article

Deadly Attack On Kaduna Village Leaves 19 Dead

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News