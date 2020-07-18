Daily News

BREAKING: Six killed in Katsina bomb blast

Augustine Okezie, Katsina

No fewer than six persons have died in a bomb blast, which rocked Malumfashi town in Katsina on Saturday morning.

Another five are unconscious at the General Hospital Malumfashi.

Details shortly.

