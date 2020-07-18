Daily News BREAKING: Six killed in Katsina bomb blast By Chinyere Okoroafor 12 hours ago ShareTweet 0 Post Views: Visits 47 Augustine Okezie, Katsina No fewer than six persons have died in a bomb blast, which rocked Malumfashi town in Katsina on Saturday morning. Another five are unconscious at the General Hospital Malumfashi. Details shortly. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
