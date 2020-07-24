BREAKING: Some Feared Dead, Many Trapped As Building Collapses In Lagos

A three-storey building along Cemetery Road in Ebute Metta, Lagos, has collapsed, leaving many occupants trapped in the rubbles.

There are now fears that some people may have died.

The building which houses shops and residential apartments collapsed on Friday afternoon.

Men of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) arrived at the scene swiftly and immediately swung into action.

More details soon…

