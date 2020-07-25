Daily News

BREAKING: Spain legend, Xavi, tests positive for COVID-19

By
0
Post Views: Visits 34

Our Reporter

Al Sadd manager Xavi confirms he has tested positive for COVID19 and will be in self-isolation.

The Span’s World Cup winner will miss his side’s return to competitive action against Al Khor tonight.

He tweeted: A few days ago, following the @qsl protocol, I tested positive in the last COVID19 test.

“Fortunately, I’m feeling ok, but I will be isolated until I am given the all clear. When the health services allow it, I will be very eager to return to my daily routine and to work.”

Indonesia reports 1,868 new Coronavirus cases, 49 deaths

Previous article

Oyetola condoles with Kwara governor over father’s death

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News