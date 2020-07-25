BREAKING: Spain legend, Xavi, tests positive for COVID-19

Our Reporter

Al Sadd manager Xavi confirms he has tested positive for COVID19 and will be in self-isolation.

The Span’s World Cup winner will miss his side’s return to competitive action against Al Khor tonight.

He tweeted: A few days ago, following the @qsl protocol, I tested positive in the last COVID19 test.

“Fortunately, I’m feeling ok, but I will be isolated until I am given the all clear. When the health services allow it, I will be very eager to return to my daily routine and to work.”

