BREAKING: Suspended EFCC Boss, Ibrahim Magu Released From Detention

The suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, has been released from detention after facing a presidential probe panel at the statehouse in Abuja.

Details of Magu’s release are still sketchy, however, the panel probed him on several allegations of corruption levelled against him.

There were alleged discrepancies in the reconciliation of records of the EFCC and the Federal Ministry of Finance.

Magu had declared N539 billion as recovered funds, instead of N504 billion as earlier claimed. The Attorney-General of the Federation had also accused Magu of insubordination to his office.

Other Allegations levelled against him include:

Alleged late action on the investigation of P&ID, leading to legal dispute;

Not respecting court order to unfreeze an N7 billion judgement in favour of a former executive director of a bank;

Not providing enough evidence for the extradition of Diezani Alison-Madueke;

Alleged delay in acting on two vessels seized by the Navy;

Alleged favouring of some investigators called Magu Boys;

Reporting some judges to their presiding officers without deferring to the AGF;

Alleged sale of seized assets to cronies, associates and friends;

Alleged issuance of investigative activities to some media prejudicial to some cases.

Magu’s release also comes after The Street Journal reported that 12 EFCC directors, including the secretary of the commission, had been suspended in connection with Magu’s probe.

Some of the directors affected by the action were involved in investigating Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation.

Magu, through his lawyer, denied many of the allegations levelled against him.

Like this: Like Loading...