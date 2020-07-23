By Okodili Ndidi, Abuja

The remains of Nigeria’s first female combat helicopter pilot, Tolulope Arotile, have been buried amidst tributes at the Military Cemetery in Abuja.

She was accorded full Military honours as the heirarchy of the Nigerian Military led by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin paid tributes.

The remains were lowered into the grave at exactly 11.05 am.

Details shortly…

The post BREAKING: Tears, tributes as Arotile is buried appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...