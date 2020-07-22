Daily News

BREAKING: Tension as sorting begins in Ondo PDP primary

Osagie Otabor, Akure

 

Tension has enveloped International Culture and Event Centre, popularly  known as the Dome, venue of the governorship primary of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) as sorting of ballot papers has begun.

From the names in the ballot sorted so far, it is clear the race is between Eyitayo Jegede and Deputy Governor, Hon Agboola Ajayi.

The sorting began after issues surrounding the 17 additional names were resolved.

Some persons whose names appeared on the list were allowed to cast their votes.

 

Details shortly…

 

Ondo 2020: Controversy at PDP primary over introduction of 17 additional delegates

AbdulRazaq visits, sympathises with NTA Ilorin over fire incident

