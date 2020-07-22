BREAKING: Tension as sorting begins in Ondo PDP primary

Osagie Otabor, Akure

Tension has enveloped International Culture and Event Centre, popularly known as the Dome, venue of the governorship primary of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) as sorting of ballot papers has begun.

From the names in the ballot sorted so far, it is clear the race is between Eyitayo Jegede and Deputy Governor, Hon Agboola Ajayi.

The sorting began after issues surrounding the 17 additional names were resolved.

Some persons whose names appeared on the list were allowed to cast their votes.

Details shortly…

