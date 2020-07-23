Breaking the NDDC yoke

Lawal Ogienagbon

FOR a region which produces the nation’s wealth, the Niger Delta should be an Eldorado, a place that people will yearn to see and visit.

But the region is an eyesore despite the vast wealth it holds in its bosom. Its environment is despoiled, its water polluted and its farms ravaged.

Its people can no longer farm or fish, the two occupations for which they are known. They cannot even enjoy the sweet bliss of nature in their beautiful environment.

Everywhere is virtually covered in soot because of the activities of oil companies which have turned the Niger Delta, where they make trillions in hard currency year in year out, into hell on earth for its people.

Niger Deltans are pained by what has become of their land. You can feel the pain in their hearts when they talk about the things going on in their region.

They point fingers at the oil firms and the government, which they accuse of deliberately neglecting the area in favour of other regions, especially the north, which has produced most of the nation’s leaders in its almost 60 years of independence.

Niger Deltans are eternally at war with the state. Can we really blame them? Which region will keep quiet when it produces the nation’s wealth, yet remains underdeveloped?

Why has the region remained in a state of flux despite being the nation’s goldmine? In 2016, the nation celebrated 60 years of the discovery of oil in Oloibiri in present day Bayelsa State.

But the state remains in a pitiable state today despite housing our first oil well.

Rather than be in a symbiotic relationship with the people of Oloibiri in particular and the state in general, Shell British Petroleum, which struck that oil gold in 1956, has remained in perpetual warfare with its host community, which is embittered that it has been badly treated by the multinational company over the years.

Shell has taken much out of the Niger Delta and by extension Nigeria, but the firm has not given much in return. While the region has given the nation and Shell much, it has virtually nothing to show for it except for its despolied flora and fauna.

To give the region a sense of belonging, the Babangida junta created the Oil Mineral Producing Areas Development Commission (OMPADEC) in 1992 for the growth and regeneration of the Niger Delta.

That was the first conscious effort ever made by any government to deliberately oversee the development of the region.

By 2000 when the Obasanjo administration established the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), OMPADEC had outlived its usefulness.

Before the coming of NDDC, the public hardly remembered OMPADEC again because it had gone into oblivion and left the region high and dry.

NDDC was expected to be different, having seen how OMPADEC ended, without achieving much. As an intervention agency, it was empowered to do its job, with successive governments doing all they could to provide for it.

Oil firms, the major beneficiaries of the oil wealth, were brought on board under the agency’s establishment law, to be part of its funding.

Money was, therefore, not NDDC’s problem, its problem was how to use the funds. It is now 20 years that NDDC was established.

Unfortunately, at a time it should be celebrating its 20th anniversary, it is embroiled in a financial sleaze.

The NDDC had been spending money as if it was going out of fashion. Money meant for the development of the region and its people ended up in private pockets.

The agency turned itself into a Father Christmas, the way it disbursed money meant for the region’s development to its staff, friends, fronts, firms and lawmakers.

No amount was too big to share under the claim of awarding one contract or the other. The forensic audit ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari should have come before now, going by some of what is coming out of the National Assembly’s probe of NDDC.

Yet, the probe does not cover the two decades of the agency’s existence. It borders only on the N40 billion spending by the Prof Kemebradikumo Pondei-led NDDC Interim Management Committee (IMC) between last January and May. The IMC took over from the one led by Gbene Joi Nunieh in February.

Last Thursday, Chairman of the House of Representatives Investigation Committee Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo said documents at the panel’s disposal showed that the agency spent N81.5 billion and not N40 billion during the said period.

Whether N40 billion or N81.5 billion, can the NDDC management justify the spending? If it can, it will be money well spent, but if it cannot, the money should be refunded and all those found culpable prosecuted.

This is an interim committee, which is expected to oversee the forensic audit of the agency. If the IMC itself is not accountable, how well can it be expected to discharge the onerous task of looking at the books of NDDC?

By its action in five months, the IMC has shown the public the kind of forensic audit to expect.

Mercifully, the IMC is being audited before it does its job. But the hitch is, it seems to be a matter of six and half a dozen.

The IMC is insisting that it cannot be probed by the lawmakers, accusing Tunji-Ojo of being an interested party in the case. Tunji-Ojo has withdrawn as the panel chairman to ensure fairness and probity.

Still, the word out there is that many of our lawmakers are on the take at NDDC. Some lawmakers, an IMC member, Dr Cairo Ojougbo, said had been collecting contracts from NDDC on behalf of their colleagues.

These are weighty allegations, which would not have come to light if not for this probe. The IMC is thus unhappy that people who should defend it are on its trail.

It is too late in the day for either side to hide now. The matter is in public domain, with the President demanding “speedy and coordinated investigation”.

For the IMC and the lawmakers, the die is cast. The outcome of the probe at which Pondei fainted on Monday while being questioned by the lawmakers will determine what happens next at NDDC.

As things stand now, the IMC has no moral right to continue to run NDDC. Its integrity has been called to question and until it is cleared, it should no longer be in charge of the agency.

What is going on at NDDC is beyond someone having “four husbands” or being “sexually harassed”.

The ongoing searchlight on the agency should not be reduced to lewd matters. Niger Delta Minister Godswill Akpabio and Nunieh can sort that out at the appropriate forum.

What is at stake is more serious than that. If an interim management can squander billions of naira, including “N1.5 billion” or “N1.35 billion” on COVID-19 palliative for staff, within five months, only God knows how much would have gone down the drain in the years of its substantive managers.

