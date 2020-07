By Okodili Ndidi, Abuja

The busy Lagos Third Mainland Bridge will be shut for scheduled maintenance by the Federal Ministry of Works.

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, said maintenance of the busiest bridge in the country was to replace damaged components for better motoring experience.

According to him, the maintenance work will last from July 2020 to January 2021.

