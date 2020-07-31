By Ogochukwu Anioke, Abakaliki

Ebonyi Governor David Umahi has recovered and tested negative for COVID-19.

The Governor confirmed this in a statement he signed on Friday.

Umahi also revealed his daughter and three of his aides who also contracted the virus, have also tested negative.

The Governor thanked God for his recovery and residents for their prayers and support.

Umahi on July 4 announced he, his daughter and some aides tested positive for coronavirus.

Although he said they were not showing any symptoms, they went into isolation in line with protocols laid down by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

He directed his Deputy Kelechi Igwe to take over governance.

While in isolation, Umahi suspended over 1,000 junior aides, five Special Assistants, Coordinator of FADAMA and two Auditors-General.

He also appointed some new aides and Caretaker Chairmen of some Local Governments.

He then signed into law the revised 2020 budget of the state

The post BREAKING: Umahi recovers from COVID-19 appeared first on Breaking News.

