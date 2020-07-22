BREAKING: Voting begins in Ondo PDP primary

By Osagie Otabor, Akure

Delegates have started voting in the Ondo People’s Democratic Party(PDP) governorship primary taking place at the International Cultural and Event Centre, Akure.

All eight govermorship aspirants are around for the exercise.

Enugu Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, who is Chairman of Ondo PDP primary election, has been thorough in the screening of delegates.

He personally distributed ballot papers to them.

Four out of 18 local government areas have concluded voting.

Details shortly…

