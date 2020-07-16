BREAKING: Wike rushes to Nunieh’s house as policemen besiege home of ex-NDDC MD

By Mike Odiegwu, Port Harcourt

Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike has rushed to the residence of a former acting Managing Director, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Joy Nunieh, in Port Harcourt following massive presence of armed policemen in the compound.

The armed security operatives besieged the residence of Nunieh on a day she was billed to travel to Abuja to testify before an ad-hoc committee of the House of Representatives investigating the alleged malfeasance in the NDDC.

Nunieh has been engaged in allegations and counter allegations with Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, over corruption and mismanagement of resources that accrued to the commission.

The armed policemen, who reportedly came in dozens as early as 4am on Thursday, were said to have surrounded the house attempting to gain entrance into the main building.

A source said the policemen banged the gate repeatedly and later forced it open but could not enter inside the house where Nunieh took refuge.

Nunieh confirmed that armed security operatives were in her premises located at 3, Owuru Creek view, off Herbert Macaulay Street, Old GRA, Port Harcourt, on Thursday.

Disturbed by the development, it was gathered Wike, who had earlier warned against harm coming the way of Nunieh, moved in to monitor the development.

Sources from the Government House confirmed that the governor was at the residence but failed to disclose the actions he took when he arrived the area.

