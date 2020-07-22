Britain: Surge in savings withdrawals exposes major flaws in system

Our Reporter

Britons trying to plug the financial holes inflicted by coronavirus are drawing cash from long-term savings that aren’t meant to be used as emergency savings accounts, pensions experts are warning, as punitive charges prompt an urgent change in the law.

Last week, John Glen, Economic Secretary to the Treasury, announced a minor-sounding tweak about an all-but-ignored kind of government-backed savings plan.

It is set up so that subscribers get a 25 per cent top-up, paid monthly, on up to £4,000 of savings each year, to help them either save for their first home or later life.

If you want to take the money out for a different reason, you’ll be charged 25 per cent of everything you take out, as a disincentive.

With everything else going on, the change would be an easy thing to miss – the removal of a five per cent withdrawal fee.

And it’s a sensible move in the circumstances. But as the nation scrambles for short-term cash, putting pressure on a system designed to facilitate traditional, predictable and linear long-term financial planning, the cracks are starting to show.

“[Lifetime Isas] were originally set up as a halfway house between a retirement savings vehicle and an Isa product for first-time buyers,” says Rachael Griffin, financial planning specialist at wealth management firm Quilter, who describes them as a muddled idea to begin with.

We’re cashing in tomorrow to deal with today… and paying £600m too much tax along the way.

A larger picture of problematic workarounds is emerging as more people dip into their pensions as a result of Covid-19.

